2024 Year in Review — October by Aerotech News • January 16, 2025 6:36 pm Oct. 15: Edwards AFB, Calif. — In a big win for U.S. Air Force readiness, the “Spirit of Nebraska” a B-2 bomber, returned to operations 91 days ahead of schedule, after completing programmed depot maintenance (PDM) here on Oct. 15, 2024. Previously, it has taken B-2s approximately 470 days to go through PDM. However, the “Spirit of Nebraska” was able to get through PDM in only 379 days due to several changes the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Bombers Directorate made to improve efficiency. (Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brannon Herman, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, hugs a family member after returning from a deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 7, 2024. Loved ones often travel great distances to welcome home their Airman (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon) An atmospheric probe model attached upside down to a quad rotor remotely piloted aircraft ascends with the Moon visible on Oct. 22, 2024. The quad rotor aircraft released the probe above Rogers Dry Lake, a flight area adjacent NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The probe was designed and built at the center. Boeing X-66 Model in the 12ft Low Speed Tunnel