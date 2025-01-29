Air Force

L3Harris Technology Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded an $89,996,615 cost-plus-fixed fee, cost delivery order for Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS) with a base plus two option periods. This delivery order provides for developing, integrating and delivering mission thread software within ATLAS to meet ATLAS initial operational capability and to achieve software stability. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2027, if all options are exercised. This delivery order was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025, research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,436,602 is being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-25-F-B003). (Awarded Jan. 28, 2025)

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $65,615,810 contract modification (P00314) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-20-C-0004) for the Space Surveillance Telescope Option Year Six sustainment, Space Fence sustainment, Ground-Based Electro-Optical Surveillance Option Year Six sustainment, and Agile Portfolio Engineering Option Year 6 sustainment. This change will result in a follow-on for depot-level maintenance (both scheduled and unscheduled), mission software support, hardware modification support, sustaining engineering analysis, cybersecurity support, and technical data management and limited supply support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,114,989,837 from $1,049,374,027. Work will be performed in Exmouth, Western Australia; Adelaide, South Australia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands; Morristown, Pennsylvania; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territories; Maui, Hawaii; and Yoder, Colorado; and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $38,801,386 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Williams International Co. LLC, Pontiac, Michigan, has been awarded a $41,000,000 ceiling increase modification (P00008) to a previously awarded contract (FA8650-19-D-2064) for advanced turbine technology for affordable missions. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $135,000,000 from $94,000,000. Work will be performed in Pontiac, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 28, 2028. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space Mission Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $11,373,702 firm-fixed-price contract for the MARK IV-B weather program. This contract provides real-time, high resolution meteorological satellite data to users. Work will be performed at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; Andersen AFB, Guam; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait; Kapaun Air Base, Germany; Soto Cano, Honduras; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2032. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,532,813; operation and maintenance spectrum relocation funds in the amount of $558,256; and other procurement spectrum relocation funds in the amount of $437,488, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8820-25-C-B001).

Defense Logistics Agency

Goodwill Industries of South Florida Inc.,** Miami, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $76,761,450 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for unisex coats and trousers. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Jan. 28, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-N003).

Valneva USA Inc.,* Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $49,297,248 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Scotland, with a Jan. 28, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DP-25-D-0002).

Navy

Cheroenhaka Nottoway Enterprises LLC,* Courtland, Virginia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for construction of facilities within the Public Works Department Maine area of responsibility. Work will be performed in Maine and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $7,347,435 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was sole sourced under the 8(a) program to a certified tribally owned company. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2512).

Marine Ventures International Inc.,* Stuart, Florida, is awarded a $15,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N39430-21-D-2229. This modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support operation, maintenance, and repair of the Motor Vessel Independence. This award brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $55,156,061. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) area of operations and will be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Task orders issued in the future under this contract will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy and research, development, test and evaluation funds. NAVFAC EXWC, Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Valiant/Alca JV LLC, Clarksville, Tennessee, is awarded a $9,244,868 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for base operations support services at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; and outlying areas. Work will be performed at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; and outlying areas, and will be completed by September 2033. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and nine option periods, is $78,354,223. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,625,675 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) Contract Opportunities website with seven offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-25-D-9000).

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $9,165,174 cost-plus-award-fee order (N6278625F0003) against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-25-G-2305 to provide planning, management, and emergent availability support for USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (70%); and Bath, Maine (30%), and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Funding in the amount of $8,588,730 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,588,730 (94%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $19,349,931 modification (P00021) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0024 for cold start kits and reactive armor kits. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $19,349,931 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Argenio Bros Inc.,* New Windsor, New York, was awarded a $19,031,028 firm-fixed-price contract for the repaving and installing roads. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2030. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911SD-25-D-A004).

Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., White Hall, Arizona, was awarded a $9,119,024 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish equipment, materials, supplies and manpower for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-25-F-0035).

JR Merit Inc.,* Vancouver, Washington, was awarded an $8,173,172 firm-fixed-price contract for the upgrade of the sump pumps and controls. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Bridgeport, Washington, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2027. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $2,558,775 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-25-C-0007).

*Small business

** Mandatory Source