COMACC Commanders Group visits Creech AFB by Aerotech News • February 19, 2025 8:14 pm - Updated February 19, 2025 8:15 pm • Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Corey Shipp, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, Major General Bryan Salmon, special assistant to the director of the Air National Guard at the Pentagon, and members of the Commander of Air Combat Command Commanders Group pose for a picture during a COMACC Commanders Group visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. As key partners and advocates, the COMACC Commanders Group helps ACC navigate local challenges and leverage opportunities to support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Clark Nieddu) A Commander of Air Combat Command Commanders Group member participates in a taser demonstration with U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Hafich, commander of the 432nd Security Forces Squadron, during a COMACC Commanders Group visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. Two members of the COMACC Commanders Group volunteered to receive exposure to 50,000 volts for five seconds to better understand, first-hand, how the body reacts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon) Two members of the Commander of Air Combat Command Commanders Group participate in a stress vest demonstration during a COMACC Commanders Group visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. Creech AFB is leading the way in ACC with the stress vests that allow for more realistic training scenarios for Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Fisher, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance technician, shows two members of the Commander of Air Combat Command Commanders Group an up-close view of a MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 432nd Wing during a base tour at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 8, 2025. The Reaper is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)