56th FW completes final U.S. F-16 sortie

The 56th Fighter Wing flew the final U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon local training sortie Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

The 309th Fighter Squadron was the last U.S. Air Force F-16 training squadron at Luke. The squadron will convert to training pilots on fifth generation aircraft, becoming the seventh F-35A Lightning II squadron on the installation.

“The F-16’s final flight at Luke signifies a transition, not an end,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th FW commander. “It’s a tribute to the aircraft’s legacy and the Airmen who mastered it, building a foundation of lethality that directly supported the Combat Air Force. Now, we focus on Luke’s future as the premier F-35 training wing, ensuring continued air dominance and unmatched combat capability.”

The F-16 arrived at Luke AFB in December 1982 and pilot training began in February 1983. In the jet’s 42 years of service with the 56th FW, more than 20,000 F-16 pilots graduated the training program. The final class of F-16 student pilots graduated from the 309th FS in September 2024.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Col. Michael Ress, 309th FS commander, piloted the final flight, closing the F-16 chapter for his squadron as it prepares to transition to the F-35A.

The 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, which was charged with the care of the final F-16 aircraft and ensured safe flying conditions for the pilots of the 309th FS, is scheduled to conclude the divestment of the remaining F-16 aircraft next month.

The 425th FS will continue to fly the F-16 and train Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter pilots and maintainers at Luke AFB until they transition to Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, in the coming years.