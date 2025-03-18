aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
56th FW completes final U.S. F-16 sortie

by 56th Fighter Wing The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, taxis a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. For decades, these jets have been central to the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training program. As Luke AFB transitions its U.S. pilot training exclusively to the F-35A Lightning II, it reinforces the Department of Defense’s commitment to building a more advanced and dominant airpower force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

The 56th Fighter Wing flew the final U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon local training sortie Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

The 309th Fighter Squadron was the last U.S. Air Force F-16 training squadron at Luke. The squadron will convert to training pilots on fifth generation aircraft, becoming the seventh F-35A Lightning II squadron on the installation.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, fastens his oxygen mask to his helmet in the cabin of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon for the final F-16 flight of the 309th FS, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. While the 56th Fighter Wing will continue to support legacy aircraft like the F-16 for international partners, the wing’s mission has sharpened its focus on the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A Lightning II. The 56th FW mission is essential to generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

“The F-16’s final flight at Luke signifies a transition, not an end,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th FW commander. “It’s a tribute to the aircraft’s legacy and the Airmen who mastered it, building a foundation of lethality that directly supported the Combat Air Force. Now, we focus on Luke’s future as the premier F-35 training wing, ensuring continued air dominance and unmatched combat capability.”

The F-16 arrived at Luke AFB in December 1982 and pilot training began in February 1983. In the jet’s 42 years of service with the 56th FW, more than 20,000 F-16 pilots graduated the training program. The final class of F-16 student pilots graduated from the 309th FS in September 2024.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Col. Michael Ress, 309th FS commander, piloted the final flight, closing the F-16 chapter for his squadron as it prepares to transition to the F-35A.

The 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, which was charged with the care of the final F-16 aircraft and ensured safe flying conditions for the pilots of the 309th FS, is scheduled to conclude the divestment of the remaining F-16 aircraft next month.

The 425th FS will continue to fly the F-16 and train Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter pilots and maintainers at Luke AFB until they transition to Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, in the coming years.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, taxis a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Since the 1980s, the 56th Fighter Wing has been the cornerstone of F-16 training, producing combat-ready pilots for the U.S. and partner nations. As Luke AFB transitions U.S. fighter pilot training exclusively to the F-35A Lightning II, it continues its legacy of preparing aviators for the future of air combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, is sprayed with water by his family after completing the final F-16 Fighting Falcon flight of the 309th FS, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This marked the 309th FS’s last F-16 flight at Luke AFB as the 56th Fighter Wing transforms its mission to focus on training U.S. pilots from the legacy F-16 to the F-35A Lightning II, the U.S. Air Force’s premiere fifth-generation fighter. The 56th FW’s mission is essential to generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, smiles as his wife wipes greets him after his final flight with the squadron, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This flight concludes the U.S. pilot training transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A Lightning II after the 309th FS’s final F-16 flight at Luke AFB. The 56th Fighter Wing is committed to strength and readiness, ensuring 56th FW Airmen remain prepared for any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tekorey Watkins)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing watch as a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for the final flight of the 309th Fighter Squadron, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This flight marked the last 309th FS sortie at Luke AFB as the 56th Fighter Wing officially transforms its mission and focus on training pilots from the legacy F-16 to the F-35A Lightning II, the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. The 56th FW’s mission is essential to generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Ress, 309th Fighter Squadron commander, waves to friends and family after his final F-16 Fighting Falcon flight, Feb. 26, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. For decades, the 56th Fighter has trained generations of F-16 fighter pilots, sharpening America’s airpower. As the 56th FW finishes its transition to an F-35A Lightning II training hub, it will continue shaping the future of air combat alongside partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
