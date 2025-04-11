Contract Brief

Air Force

STS Government Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 System Program Office integration engineering support. This contract provides for engineering, technical, and logistical, manpower support and technical data required to perform the organic integration activities. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by May 3, 2030. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Belgium and Portugal. This contract was a total small business 8a set aside direct award. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $5,253,296; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $2,618,012; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $704,702; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,240,307; fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $3,759,065; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $367,629; and FMS funds in the amount of $499,679, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, F-16 Branch, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-25-D-B007).

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a ceiling $17,330,581 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Resilient by Design Architecture. This contract provides for development of infrastructure and tools to perform demonstrations and real-world experimental capabilities for validation of the Space Data Transport Network. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by April 10, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X014).

Miller Electric Co. Inc., Reno, Nevada, was awarded a not-to-exceed $9,990,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Simplified Acquisition Base Engineering Requirements contract. This contract provides for work in the general construction category to include maintenance, repair, alterations, mechanical, electrical, heating/air conditioning, demolition, painting, paving, and earthwork, and may involve renovation projects as well as new construction of buildings or facilities. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and is expected to be completed on March 31, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $59,705 are being obligated at time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, is the contracting activity (FA4877-25-D-0013).

Trident Maritime Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N3220525D4047); and Johnson Controls, Inc., Milwaukee, Wisconsin (N3220525D4048), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for both is $99,000,000 with the companies having the opportunity to compete for individual firm-fixed-price orders. These contracts provide for HVAC, refrigeration, and automation and controls systems for propulsion, steering, engine associated services and part supply in support of MSC vessels T-AO 205 Class (Fleet Replenishment Oiler) and T-AKE Class (Dry Cargo /Ammunition). The Government is contracting not only for specific products, but also for the delivery and service within specific time constraints defined by the contract. The contract contains a five-year ordering period and one six-month option. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning Apr. 10, 2025, and will conclude on Oct. 09, 2030, if option is exercised. This contract was procured utilizing other than full and open competition, solicited via the Government Point of Entry website; two offers were received. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Information and Electronics, Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a $40,690,648 modification (P00006) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0095) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0009). This modification exercises an option for low-rate initial production of three Advanced Survivability Pod ship sets in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (91.5%); Austin, Texas (6.3%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2.2%), and is expected to be completed in January 2030. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,690,648 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was no competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $7,971,837 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-4311) to exercise an option for the continued operation, maintenance, and protection of the government-owned, contractor-operated floating dry dock, Shippingport (ARDM-4). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

ORC Industries Inc.,** La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $46,403,280 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for operational camouflage pattern tarpaulins. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 9, 2028, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-N004).

ND Defense LLC, Madison Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $39,716,808 modification (P00001) to a three-year contract (SPRDL1-24-D-0042) with no option periods for additional wheel and tire assemblies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Ohio, with a March 28, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

ArmorSource LLC,* Hebron, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $18,586,800 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for advanced combat vehicle crewman helmets. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 9, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0045).

Howard W. Pence Inc.,* Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was awarded a $12,656,908 firm-fixed-price contract for the design/build construction of a new indoor small arms range. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Terre Haute, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2027. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $12,656,908 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-F-0224).

H&L Environmental Services LLC, Maxton, North Carolina (W91CRB-25-D-A001), and Fred L Hawkins Co. Inc., Havre De Grace, Maryland (W91CRB-25-D-A002), will compete for each order of the $9,999,999 firm-fixed-price contract for range maintenance support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

