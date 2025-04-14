Army

Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W91278-25-D-A001); Alpha-ERG JV LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W91278-25-D-A002); Applied Ecology Inc., Melbourne, Florida (W91278-25-D-A003); Cardno-EA Partners JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W91278-25-D-A004); HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction Inc., Englewood, Colorado (W91278-25-D-A005); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W91278-25-D-A006); Koman Eco Ageiss JV LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (W91278-25-D-A007); Michael Baker International Inc., Moon Township, Pennsylvania (W91278-25-D-A008); Montrose Environmental Solutions Inc., North Little Rock, Arkansas (W91278-25-D-A009); PHE-NDN JV LLC, Rockville, Maryland (W91278-25-D-A010); Stell Sia Salas O’Brien LLC, Mountlake Terrace, Washington (W91278-25-D-A011); Tetra Tech Inc., Pasadena, California (W91278-25-D-A012); and WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (W91278-25-D-A013), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 10, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $20,011,050 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $20,011,050 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-25-C-0016).

Defense Logistics Agency

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $67,903,500 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for operational camouflage pattern combat uniform trousers. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Mississippi, with an April 10, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-B004).

Thermocontrol Inc., Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $14,999,999 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for T38 aircraft thermocouple harnesses. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 9, 2030. Using military services are Army, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A7-25-D-0181).

Bell Textron, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $14,612,334 modification (P00052) exercising the fourth and fifth one-year option periods of a five-year long-term base contract (SPE4AX-17-D-9410) with five one-year options periods for H-1 aircraft support. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order end date is April 13, 2027. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $54,065,599 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-4300) to exercise options for continued New England Maintenance Manpower Initiative support of non-nuclear maintenance for submarines based at Naval Submarine Support Facility New London. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,025,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Brooks & Perkins Inc.,* Cadillac, Michigan (N00174-25-D-0005); Central Metal Fabricators Inc.,* Farmingdale, New Jersey (N00174-25-D-0006); Choctaw Defense Manufacturing,* McAlester, Oklahoma (N00174-25-D-0007); and Garrett Container Systems Inc.,* Accident, Maryland (N00174-25-D-0008), are awarded a combined $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture, testing, and spare parts of metal weapons containers. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Michigan; Farmingdale, New Jersey; McAlester, Oklahoma; and Accident, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2030. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lyon Shipyard,* Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0001); BMFT JV,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N5005420D0002); Colonna’s Shipyard,* Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0003); Fairlead Boatworks,* Newport News, Virginia (N5005420D0004); and East Coast Repair and Fabrication,* Newport News, Virginia (N5005420D0005), were awarded a modification to increase the cumulative ceiling value in the amount of $25,680,000 to previously awarded multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts. These contracts provide messing and berthing barges support for the Navy. Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be utilized through the issuance of individual delivery orders. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 4, 2025)

Alabama Shipyard LLC * of Mobile, Alabama, is awarded an $12,444,519 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4146) for 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the midterm availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). This contract includes a base work package and two unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $12,506,718. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, beginning Aug. 26, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 8, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,444,519, are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and five offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4146).

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $11,264,307 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2112) for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (93%); and Schenectady, New York (7%). Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,813,735 (96%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $450,572 (4%), will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 9, 2025)

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, was awarded a $10,659,217 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (N69316-25-F-4001) against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-19-G-2318) to provide advance planning, material procurement and accomplishment of work for availabilities in support of USS Pierre (LCS 38). Work will be performed in National City, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 10, 2025)

Air Force

Newbegin Enterprises Inc., Piney Flats, Tennessee, has been awarded an $18,480,000 cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-22-C-0012) to exercise Option Year Three for the Ninth Air Force internet-based, contractor-operated parts store program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $73,881,846. Work will be performed in Piney Flats, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,936,145 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California, was awarded an $8,022,753 modification (P00011) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR0011-23-C-0002 to exercise the Phase Two option for the Modular Efficient Laser Technology program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $16,178,489 from $8,155,736. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California (85%); and Goleta, California (15%), with an expected completion date of April 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

