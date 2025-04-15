Clearing skies, protecting lives: 56th Fighter Wing Air Traffic Control

In the cockpit of every jet that takes off from Luke Air Force Base is not only millions of dollars worth of taxpayers’ money, but the lives of pilots who train to become top-notch warfighters dedicated to safeguarding the freedoms that American citizens enjoy. The U.S. Air Force Airmen working as air traffic controllers play a vital role in making sure that occurs.

Luke AFB air traffic controllers advance airpower by coordinating and managing the safe movement of aircraft, guaranteeing the protection of lives both in the skies and on the ground.

Controllers oversee F-35A Lightning II training missions for the U.S. and allied nations, directing landings and takeoffs to prepare pilots for real-world operational scenarios.

“We divide traffic by staying locked on communications, tracking every blip on the radar, and calculating where each jet needs to be, all while knowing there’s zero room for error,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kadarien Johnson, 56th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice. “People expect us to be perfect, but don’t realize we’re not in the air. I think that’s what’s misconstrued about our job. We can only control what we can.”

Air traffic controllers are tasked with managing aircraft movements in environments where split-second decisions directly impact safety. Controllers must remain focused for extended periods and remain calm while making quick decisions under immense pressure that could be the difference between life and death.

“You need to be very determined, and you need to be able to make decisions quickly,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kristina Kinnane, 56th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice. “Not everyone is able to stand their ground when they make a plan, or they’re too laid back, and they’re not as resilient when they’re in a position. That could take a toll on someone in this career.”

Despite the challenges, Luke AFB controllers keep operations running smoothly by following strict protocols, working as a team, and using advanced communication systems. Training and experience help them manage the complexities of airspace. Their work reassures the safety of pilots and the success of training.

“We all hold each other accountable,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Haselden, 56 OSS air traffic controller. “If an issue comes up, someone is always there to help somebody else.”

Amid evolving threats and advancing technology, Luke AFB air traffic controllers execute mission-critical training operations that directly shape the Air Force. Every advancement and shifting danger requires quick adaptation, and controllers continually rise to the task, keeping our forces sharp and lethal.