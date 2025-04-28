Headlines — April 28

News

Air Force lieutenant colonel will face trial for child sex crimes

The U.S. Air Force set a trial date for a lieutenant colonel who previously faced child sex abuse charges, according to the service.

House lawmakers expected to debate defense funding boosts this week

House Armed Services Committee members are expected to mark up their section of the congressional reconciliation package this week, potentially adding $150 billion in military spending in coming years.

Navy identifies sailor who went missing in Guam

The U.S. Navy officially named the sailor who went missing in Guam, a week after his last known appearance. The Navy and U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gabriel D. Holt on Thursday, having scoured more than 11,000 square nautical miles in the ocean over five days.

Elon Musk sat in on job interview for Air Force’s top civilian

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was present at President Donald Trump’s interview of his Air Force Secretary nominee Troy Meink, confirmed Meink in written responses to Sen. Elizabeth Warren obtained by Breaking Defense.

Armed services committees propose $150 billion funding boost for defense

The leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees unveiled legislation Sunday that would increase Pentagon spending by $150 billion, with $25 billion earmarked for a new missile defense initiative known as Golden Dome.

Air Force

Independent study raises alarm about non-hodgkin lymphoma at Malmstrom Air Force Base

A new independent academic study examining a form of blood cancer among those who served at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, has found that service members were diagnosed at younger ages compared to the wider population, a notable revelation as that community fears their cancers and illnesses could be tied to their service.

Japanese employee dies following on-base medical emergency on Okinawa

A Japanese employee at Kadena Air Base died after suffering a medical emergency on the Okinawa installation last week, according to the 18th Wing.

‘Inspiring’ stunt pilot dies after crash landing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia

A famous stunt pilot died after crashing his custom-built experimental aircraft at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Thursday, just days before he was scheduled to perform during an air show at the Virginia military installation.

Space Force

Space Force weather satellite deemed ready for forecasts

The Space Force said Thursday its newest weather satellite is now operational and will soon be collecting and sharing key weather data with military planners and operators.

Astrotech wins $77.5 million contract to accelerate pre-launch satellite processing at Vandenberg

The U.S. Space Force awarded a $77.5 million contract to Astrotech Space Operations to increase satellite processing capacity at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, an investment in ground infrastructure intended to prevent processing constraints from limiting access to space.



Defense

Turkish military officially accepts BAHA ‘sub-cloud’ drone into service

The BAHA unmanned aerial vehicle has “officially” entered the inventory of the Turkish military, drone-make Havelsan said today in a press release.

StormBreaker advanced glide bomb lands in Yemen largely intact

The wreckage of a GBU-53/B StormBreaker glide bomb, also known as the Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II), has appeared in Yemen. The weapon, which was only recently confirmed as being used in combat in that country, offers some very advanced capabilities, especially over the previous GBU-39/B SDB I. It is set to become one of America’s most important and widely employed weapons, across its own aerial fleets and many of its allies.

Shipbuilding, Golden Dome and munitions win big as GOP unveils $150B bill to boost defense

Shipbuilding, the Golden Dome missile defense effort and munitions production were the big winners in the reconciliation bill put forward by the Republican leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, making up about half of the $150 billion investment.

Boeing claims progress on T-7 and other challenged programs

Boeing’s defense programs saw huge losses in the past decade, but the company now says it has got those issues under control and is steadily improving its performance and approaching profitability. Boeing suffered no losses from defense programs in the most recent quarter, a welcome improvement from 2024 when the company lost $5.4 billion on defense.

‘Prices are going to go up’: Trade war threatens US weapon production

The U.S. military relies on a network of countries around the world to produce the sophisticated weapons and equipment that arm its warfighters.

Netherlands to purchase £1.76bn worth of Tomahawk missiles

The United States has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands involving Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and associated equipment, valued at approximately $2.19 billion (£1.76 billion), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 25 April 2025.