Aviation Nation 2025 by Aerotech News • May 6, 2025 8:03 am - Updated May 5, 2025 10:18 am • Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB The Commemorative Air Force Southern California (CAF SoCal) Wing performs during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2025. Through its flight demonstrations and museum exhibits, CAF SoCal underscores the vital contributions of past and present air forces, reinforcing the significance of air power in securing and protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. Through these demonstrations, Aviation Nation serves as an opportunity to engage with the local community while showcasing the Air Force’s capabilities and strategic importance or air power in a variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, April 4, 2025. Through Aviation Nation, Nellis AFB connects with the next generation of aviators by engaging the public with aerial performances that highlight air superiority and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) U.S. Air Force inert munitions are on display during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. The display offers visitors a closer look at the technology and firepower behind the Air Force’s lethal capabilities, fostering an understanding of the mission and role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) A paramotor parachutist carrying the United States flag performs an aerial demonstration during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2025. The display honors the nation’s heritage and highlights the Air Force’s commitment to engaging with the public through inspiring and patriotic presentations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) A de Havilland DH100 Vampire taxis the flightline during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2025. The historic aircraft offers attendees a glimpse into the evolution of aviation technology and its pivotal role in shaping airpower history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) A guest of the Aviation Nation 2025 air show explores inside an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 5, 2025. The static display offers visitors a closer look at the next generation of combat rescue helicopters, showcasing its advanced capabilities in personnel recovery and combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) The Undaunted team perform an aerial display with a two ship formation with a Van’s RV-7 and a Van’s RV-8 aircraft during Aviation Nation 2025 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. Through these demonstrations, the partnership between the Air Force and civilian aviation, showcase shared skills and a commitment to engaging with the community through aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)