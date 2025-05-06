Red Horse airmen reunite with family during redeployment by Aerotech News • May 6, 2025 5:53 pm • Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elvin Dom, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. 820th Airman specialized in the construction and repair of airfields during their six-month deployment supporting the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Payton Cobb, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The mission of 820th Airmen was to provide airfield construction as well as repairs in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during their six-month long deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Nelson, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, April 2, 2025. 820th Airmen executed airfield repair and construction during a six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th and 555th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadrons sit with their loved ones during a redeployment debrief at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. Both 555th and 820th Airman supported airfield construction and repair at separate locations during their six-month deployment in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Gonzalez Encarnacion, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, holds his son during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. 820th Airmen supported the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command by construction and repairing airfields and base infrastructure during a six-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chris Verzonilla, front left, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron, sits with his son and wife during a debrief during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The 820th RED HORSE Squadron’s mission included site assessment, design, planning, procurement and construction during their six-month deployment in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Worrell, assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, reunites with his family during a redeployment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 2, 2025. The airfield construction and repair capabilities of 820th Airmen supported the Indo-Pacific Command’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders) Tags: Red Horse