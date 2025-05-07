Defense Logistics Agency

Freedom Fresh LLC,* Medley, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $348,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 4, 2030. Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-P438).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an estimated $13,130,920 delivery order (SPRPA1-25-F0LB2) against a three-year subsumable (SPRPA1-21-D-9002) with one 16-month option period and one one-year option period for KC46 military unique depot level repairable support. This is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, performance-based logistics contract. The performance completion date is Apr. 7, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded on April 8, 2025)

Honeycomb Co. of America, Sarasota, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $9,766,400 ﬁrm-ﬁxed-price, indeﬁnite-quantity contract for C/KC-135’s aircraft structural panels. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a ﬁve-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 6, 2030. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Air Force. Type of appropriation is ﬁscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A7-25-D-0217).

UPDATE: Biomet 3I LLC, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (SPE2DH-25-D-0014, $49,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Navy

BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $108,569,670 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $110,360,140. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $108,025,929 (99%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $543,740 (<1%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $543,740 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4421).

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, is awarded a $65,709,527 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6305) to exercise options for the production of Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles and incorporate engineering changes. Work will be performed in Lockport, Louisiana (65%); Portsmouth, Virginia (22%); Columbus, Indiana (8%); and Slidell, Louisiana (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,135,465 (17%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,574,062 (83%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Miller Electric Co. Inc., ** doing business as PEC Contracting and Engineering, Reno, Nevada, is awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for construction, renovation, and repair of commercial and institutional building construction projects at installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility, including but not limited to Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada (80%); and Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California (18%). Work may also be performed in the remainder of the U.S. (2%). All work is expected to be completed by May 2033. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov Contract Opportunities website with four offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-25-D-2715).

Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc., Walpole, Massachusetts, is awarded a $23,567,609 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for highly specialized design agent engineering and technical services for the LCS, Freedom variant, machinery plant control and monitoring system, and control area network and monitoring ships control system, DDG-51 class machinery control system, and LSD 41/49 propulsion logic management units. Work will be performed in Walpole, Massachusetts (80%); Mayport, Florida (6%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); San Diego, California (4%); and various locations outside and across the continental U.S., each less than 1% (6%). Work will be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,183 will be obligated for the minimum guarantee. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4003).

SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.,* Jackson, Michigan, is awarded a $15,165,106 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide continued advanced technology and design for digital directional frequency analysis and recording vertical line array (DDVLA) sonobuoys in support of the advancement of the DDVLA sonobuoy successful transition from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase III to engineering and manufacturing development and low-rate initial production. These efforts support SBIR phase III topic N101-014 entitled “High Gain Array of Velocity Sensors.” Work will be performed in Jackson, Michigan (98%); Washington, D.C. (1%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,482,405 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was competed, one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525C0010).

Nikira Labs Inc.,* Mountain View, California, is awarded a $8,784,248 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only contract for continued development, production, and installation of the Spectroscopic Total Air Monitor atmosphere monitor to support Navy submarines. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $56,254,766. Work will be performed in Mountain View, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,234,771 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase III contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638 (r)(4)(B). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-4303).



Air Force

Unconventional Concepts, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was awarded a $82,382,182 Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract, for continued development of Test Range Asset Management System. This contract provides for design, develop, demonstrate and validate an enterprise-centric advanced information technology operational experimentation system for the Air Force that can be used to perform verification and validation experiments. Work will be performed at Lewis, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 6, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,616,428 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/C3CK, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-25-P-B010).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $13,860,386 firm-fixed-price modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037) for advance medium range air-to-air missiles C8 and D3 variants and the production thereof with the purchase of Wave 11C Pt 2 Life of Type Obsolescence parts purchases. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,473,403,064 from $2,459,542,678. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This contract involves foreign military sales to Canada, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Korea, Kuwait, Japan, Finland, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Lithuania. Fiscal 2024 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $66,983; fiscal 2025 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $10,514,962; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,278,440, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center-Weapons Superiority Contracting branch, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Army

Atlas Painting and Sheeting Corp.,* Amherst, New York, was awarded a $19,690,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and paint a railroad bridge. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2027. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,690,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (W912WJ-25-C-0004).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $15,865,769 firm-fixed-price contract to retrofit UH-60M aircraft with the 103 Air Data Computer, Multi-Function Display and Flight Management System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2029. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $15,865,769 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-C-0014).

Diversified Contractors Inc.,* Klamath Falls, Oregon, was awarded a $7,937,335 firm-fixed-price contract to alter a communications facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Klamath Falls, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $7,937,335 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Oregon, is the contracting activity (W50S8Z-25-C-A011).

Sawyer Services Inc.,* Chesterfield, Michigan, was awarded a $7,562,327 firm-fixed-price contract to design-build a multipurpose dynamic training range. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Blackstone, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 11, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $7,562,327 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-2008).

*Small business

**Historically underutilized business zone small business set-aside