Haboob Havoc 2025 by Aerotech News • May 8, 2025 5:58 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

Community leaders observe from an air traffic control tower at range two during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is a total force competition that provides a way for pilots to demonstrate their skills across a diverse range of aircraft while also testing their abilities in different mission sets such as dogfighting and gun runs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, performs a strafing run for community leaders during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron puts an EOD bomb suit on a community leader during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a strafing run during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Meg Guerro, 310th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II student pilot, speaks to community leaders during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that brings together multiple fighter squadrons from numerous bases to practice skills and test abilities in various mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and community leaders stand for a group photo during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

Community leaders watch a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing perform evasive maneuvers during Haboob Havoc, March 29, 2025, over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)