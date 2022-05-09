Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition, May 2022

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the May 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! In this month’s paper, you can read all about how the 355th Security Forces Squadron created their first Tactical Response Team, and hosted team tryouts. Nine defenders passed the tryouts and are now members of the TRT. The team is on hand for situations that need close-quarters combat, hostage rescues, and active shooter detainments. And as part of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, the Thunderbolt is highlighting DM history – this month it is the 1950s.

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zfgw/

Here are some more highlights from our May issue:

Taking Down the Dragon Lady: Page 3

Fighter Generation Squadron activated: Page 4

DM opens new Farewell Center: Page 5

Air, Earth, Water, but especially Fire – highlights the cooperation between the DM Fire Department, and local fire departments: Pages 6 & 7

DM housing renovations have started: Page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 6. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews