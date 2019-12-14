Luke brings the cheer through annual Holiday Magic event

A child enjoys the snow during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual event designed to bring cheer to Luke families and features activities such as music, carnival rides and games.





Children pet a turkey during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event included a petting zoo with turkeys, goats, ducks and a calf for Luke families to enjoy.





An artist paints a child’s face during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. At Holiday Magic, Children participated in a variety of activities including face painting, cookie decoration, and games and rides.





Santa Claus shares the joy with an infant during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Holiday Magic, children and their families met with Santa and took photos with him.