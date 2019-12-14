Luke brings the cheer through annual Holiday Magic event

0
67
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

A child enjoys the snow during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual event designed to bring cheer to Luke families and features activities such as music, carnival rides and games.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Children pet a turkey during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event included a petting zoo with turkeys, goats, ducks and a calf for Luke families to enjoy.
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

An artist paints a child’s face during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. At Holiday Magic, Children participated in a variety of activities including face painting, cookie decoration, and games and rides.
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Santa Claus shares the joy with an infant during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Holiday Magic, children and their families met with Santa and took photos with him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR