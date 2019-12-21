Behind-the-scenes of Luke firefighters

Luke Air Force Base firefighters escort a pilot away from an F-16C Fighting Falcon while 56th Maintenance Group aircraft fuels specialists respond to a ground emergency Dec. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The aircraft fuels specialists inspected the F-16, checking the emergency power unit (EPU) activation. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









After responding to a car accident, Airman 1st Class Emmanuel Willis, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, repositions his turnout gear for the next call Dec. 9, 2019, at the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department, Ariz. Vehicle accidents, ground and in-flight emergencies and medical emergencies are the majority of the calls the fire department receives. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









Luke Air Force Base Fire Department equipment sits in a firetruck Dec. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Approximately 50 firefighters are assigned to the Luke’s Fire Department, and they work two days on-shift and two days off-shift consecutively to ensure unit cohesion and around-the-clock coverage. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









Paul Haidinger, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, works on a cleaning detail Dec. 9, 2019, at the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department, Ariz. The firefighters work 72-96 hour work weeks, working two days on-shift and two days off-shift. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









Senior Airman Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, inspects a P-34 Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) before beginning his shift Dec. 9, 2019, at the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department at Luke AFB, Ariz. The RIV carries 400 gallons of water and 56 gallons of Foam 11 for fighting fires. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and the communities surrounding the base.









Luke Air Force Base firefighters arrive at an on-base medical emergency in the early hours of the morning Dec. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The firefighters responded in less than five minutes to help an individual with respiratory trouble. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









Airman 1st Class Jarrod Streibich, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, exercises on a treadmill in full turnout gear Dec. 8, 2019, at the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department, Ariz. The firefighters are on standby 24/7 while on duty and train to be physically and mentally ready for any emergency. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.









Airman 1st Class Jared Schmidt, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, guides a P-23 Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle into the fire station Dec. 8, 2019, at the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department, Ariz. The ARFF responds to aircraft emergencies, dispersing 1,750 gallons of water and Foam 13 per minute to extinguish fires. Luke AFB firefighters assist with approximately 700 emergencies annually and help maintain the safety of Luke’s Airmen and resources.