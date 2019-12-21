HAZMAT conquers the hidden danger

Carl Moser, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental program manager (right), prepares used alkaline batteries for shipment Dec. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Moser ensures batteries are stored properly and ready for shipping, including verifying the battery terminals are taped to prevent fires during transport. Environmental program stores and ensures safe disposal of hazardous materials for squadrons around base to safely achieve their mission and reduce impact on the environment.









Carl Moser, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental program manager, weighs a hazardous material drum Dec. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Moser oversees the packing, storage and shipping of used, excess, expired or damaged hazardous materials on base. More than 600 hazardous materials containers are shipped off base a year to be safely disposed of or recycled, with shipments occurring about once a month.









Carl Moser, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental program manager, transports a drum filled with hazardous material Dec. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Moser creates contingency plans for 36 sites on base in the event of a hazardous material emergency. The contingency plans aim to keep Luke ready for emergencies and include building’s emergency exits, waste facility locations and a list of emergency equipment.









Hazardous material drums are stored in a holding facility Dec. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental program packs, stores and ships used, expired, excess or damaged hazardous material from around base. Materials include flammable, corrosive, explosive and oxidizing substances which are properly disposed of or recycled to reduce environmental impact.