56th FW CC speaks at Patriot All-America

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational, Dec. 28, 2019, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Canterbury spoke about the mission of the 56th FW and how it relates to the importance of the golf tournament. Started in 2011, participants of the annual tournament carry a bag with the name of a fallen or severely injured service member, honoring their sacrifice to our nation.









Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, salutes during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational, Dec. 28, 2019, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Canterbury provided remarks about the mission of the 56th FW and how it relates to the importance of the golf tournament. Started in 2011, participants of the annual tournament carry a bag with the name of a fallen or severely injured service member, honoring their sacrifice to our nation.









U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, perform a flyover during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational, Dec. 28, 2019, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Started in 2011, participants of the annual golf tournament carry a bag with the name of a fallen or severely injured service member, honoring their sacrifice to our nation.









A U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team member prepares to land during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational, Dec. 28, 2019, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Started in 2011, participants of the annual golf tournament carry a bag with the name of a fallen or severely injured service member, honoring their sacrifice to our nation.