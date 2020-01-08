Dysart Unified School District students attend Luke Youth Center fair

Students from Dysart Unified School District play chess during the Youth Center Winter Break Camp Dec. 31, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the camp, volunteers from the base immersed the children in hands-on activities related to education including: physical fitness, life skills, science, technology, engineering, math and art. The center supports military and civilian personnel based at Luke AFB by providing affordable programs for eligible children ages birth through 18; however, the staff conducted for the first time a cross-educational program integrating children from the base and the community where they can accomplish fun, educational activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)





Students from Dysart Unified School District do push-ups during the Youth Center Winter Break Camp Dec. 31, 2019, at Luke Air Force base, Ariz. The Youth Center hosted 65 children and 19 staff members from DUSD to participate in a variety of fun, educational activities. The center supports military and civilian personnel based at Luke AFB by providing affordable programs for eligible children ages birth through 18; however, the staff conducted for the first time a cross-educational program integrating children from the base and the community where they can accomplish fun, educational activities.





Students from Dysart Unified School District arrive at the Youth Center to attend the Winter Break Camp, Dec. 31, 2019, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the camp, volunteers from the base immersed the children in hands-on activities related to education including: physical fitness, life skills, science, technology, engineering, math and art. The center supports military and civilian personnel based at Luke AFB by providing affordable programs for eligible children ages birth through 18; however, the staff conducted for the first time a cross-educational program integrating children from the base and the community where they can accomplish fun, educational activities.