Airmen from the 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit accept a first place trophy in the 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition Jan. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team edged out other competitors and won by loading inert munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II in the shortest time with the highest degree of accuracy. The 56th Fighter Wing hosts five load crew competitions annually to recognize maintenance Airmen for their skill in arming their aircraft with munitions.





Airman 1st Class Niccolo Villella, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides an inert munition onto an F-35A Lightning II during the 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition Jan. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Villella was part of a three-person team that competed against seven other crews to strategize and load munitions onto either the F-35A Lightning II or the F-16 Fighting Falcon in the fastest time. The 56th Fighter Wing hosts five load crew competitions annually to recognize maintenance Airmen for their skill in arming their aircraft with munitions.





Airmen from the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon before competing in the 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition Jan. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-16s are capable of carrying four munitions on the wings and have participated in more than 400,000 combat sorties. The 56th Fighter Wing hosts five load crew competitions annually to recognize maintenance Airmen for their skill in arming their aircraft with munitions.





Staff Sgt. Alexander Beedy, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief leader, inspects equipment during the 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition Jan. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Beedy and his team loaded two munitions onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon while being timed. The 56th Fighter Wing hosts five load crew competitions annually to recognize maintenance Airmen for their skill in arming their aircraft with munitions.





Senior Airman Darrell Moore, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a munition during the 4th Quarter Load Crew Competition Jan. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Top Hats were one of seven teams that competed to load munitions on the F-16 Fighting Falcon or the F-35A Lightning II. The 56th Fighter Wing hosts five load crew competitions annually to recognize maintenance Airmen for their skill in arming their aircraft with munitions.