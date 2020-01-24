Naval Command College tours Luke AFB

Lt. Col. Paul Jelinek, 56th Fighter Wing director of staff, engages with visitors from the Naval Command College, Jan. 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Sixty-three students and staff from the NCC visited Luke to learn about the base’s mission, specifically about F-35A Lightning II capabilities, operations and training. Luke is home to 92 F-35 fifth generation fighters and trains 70 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots.





Students and staff from the Naval Command College pose with an F-35A Lightning II, Jan. 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Sixty-three people from the NCC, including representatives from 51 countries, learned about the base’s F-35 operations. Luke is home to 92 F-35A fifth generation fighters and trains 70 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots.





Lt. Col. Thomas Hayes, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, briefs students and staff from the Naval Command College on the F-35A Lightning II capabilities and training, Jan. 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The NCC sent 63 people, including representatives from 51 countries, to Luke to learn about the base’s F-35 mission. Luke is home to 92 F-35 fifth generation fighters and trains 70 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots.