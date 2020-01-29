Command Chief visits CE Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks to an Airman during a material control warehouse tour Jan. 22, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Thompson toured various 56th Civil Engineer Squadron shops and spoke about manpower and other topics. The 56th CES’s mission is to provide combat-ready engineers to build, sustain and protect Luke AFB through emergency response services and engineering.





Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, inspects a specimen sample while touring the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron entomology shop Jan. 22, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, entomology Airmen demonstrated a gopher trap and showcased different reptiles and insects that are caught at Luke. The 56th CES’s mission is to provide combat ready engineers to build, sustain and protect Luke AFB through emergency response services and engineering.





Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, inspects a mobile water station while Tech. Sgt. Justin Vaughn, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, describes its capabilities Jan. 22, 2020, at the 56th CES plumbing shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The CES engineers built the device as a resource to provide free water for Luke Days 2020 airshow attendees. The CES’s mission is to provide combat-ready engineers to build, sustain and protect Luke AFB through emergency response services and engineering.









