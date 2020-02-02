Senior Airman Sean Warden, 309th Aircraft Maintennance Squadron, weapons load crew member, inspects an AIM-120 missle during an Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th AMU was one of the nine teams that competed in the competition which showcased their precision and skill in loading munitions.









Load crew members assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit move quickly to load an AIM-9X missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during the Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the competition, teams were timed to see who could load munitions onto their aircraft in the fastest time. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Staff Sgt. Katrina Stuhl, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, prepares an inert munition to be loaded onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Eight AMUs competed in a timed event to load munitions on an F-16 or F-35A Lightning II with the highest level of safety and accuracy. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Senior Airman Sean Warden, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects an inert AIM-120 missile as Senior Airman Nicholas Hyatt, 309th AMU, load crew leader, reviews his performance during the Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th AMU was among the eight units that competed showcasing their load crew’s precision and skill in loading munitions onto an aircraft. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Senior Airman Robert Hepner, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon pylon to carry inert munitions during the Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th AMU was one of eight teams competing to load munitions onto their aircraft in the fastest amount of time. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Senior Airman Dorothy Zurlinden, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens a ratchet strap on an inert munition during the Annual Load Crew Competition Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Zurlinden was part of a three-person team competing against eight AMUs in categories of safety, speed and accuracy. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Airman 1st Class Amanda Knutson, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an inert munition for loading onto an F-35A Lightning II during the Annual Load Crew Competition, Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Knutson was on a three-person team that competed against seven other crews to strategize and load munitions on an F-35A or an F-16 Fighting Falcon in the fastest time. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Airman 1st Class Daniel Kaleiwahea (left), Staff Sgt. Theodore Reyes and Senior Airman Alden West, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team, load an inert munition onto an F-35A Lightning II during the Annual Load Crew Competition, Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 308th AMU was one of eight teams competing to load inert munitions on either an F-35 or an F-16 Fighting Falcon in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Staff Sgt. Tyler James McGovern, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, guides Airman 1st Class Amanda Knutson, 63rd AMU weapons load crew member, as she approaches an aircraft in a jammer during the Annual Load Crew Competition, Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 63rd AMU was one of eight teams that competed to load munitions on the F-16 Fighting Falcon or the F-35A Lightning II. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









Staff Sgt. Joseph Cius, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, inspects an inert munition before loading it on an F-35A Lightning II during the Annual Load Crew Competition, Jan. 24, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Cius was on a three-person team representing the 944th AMU during the competition. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions.









