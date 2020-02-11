56th FSS finalist for award; receives evaluation

Mike Sabella, Hennessy evaluation team member, speaks to Airmen from the 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund (APF) food service team during an evaluation Feb. 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund food service team was one of 12 finalists out of 70 bases worldwide to be selected for the Air Force’s 2020 John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence award. The Hennessy evaluation team assessed the 56th FSS facilities on kitchen, serving and dining operations, sanitation and repair maintenance and more.









Mike Sabella (left), Hennessy evaluation team member, watches as Airman 1st Class Rachel Thygeson, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares chicken during an evaluation Feb. 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund food service team was one of 12 finalists out of 70 bases worldwide to be selected for the Air Force’s 2020 John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence award. The Hennessy evaluation team assessed the 56th FSS facilities on kitchen, serving and dining operations, sanitation and repair maintenance and more.









Master Sgt. Daniel Nelson (center left), Air Force Services Center Air Force missile feeding operations manager, and Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Starnes, Air Force Services Center Air Force food and beverage superintendent, evaluate the flight kitchen dining hall during an evaluation Feb. 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund food service team was one of 12 finalists out of 70 bases worldwide to be selected for the Air Force’s 2020 John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence award. The Hennessy evaluation team assessed the 56th FSS facilities on kitchen, serving and dining operations, sanitation and repair maintenance and more.









A four-member Hennessy evaluation team attend the Hennessy Icebreaker and Mission Brief Feb. 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund food service team was one of 12 finalists out of 70 bases worldwide to be selected for the Air Force’s 2020 John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence award. The evaluation team assessed the 56th FSS facilities on kitchen, serving and dining operations, sanitation and repair maintenance and more.