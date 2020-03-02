Tuskegee Airmen speak at Luke

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alfredo Tulle, member of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated, speaks during a Black History Month panel discussion Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Three members of the TAI visited Luke to educate younger generations on the history of Tuskegee Airmen and share their experiences from their time in the Air Force.





Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Toliver, member of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated, speaks during a Black History Month panel discussion Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the TAI visited Luke to educate younger generations of on the history of Tuskegee Airmen and answer questions of their experience in the Air Force.





Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Toliver, member of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated, shakes Tracy McGregor’s hand, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency services, after a Black History Month panel discussion Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the TAI visited Luke to educate Airmen on the history of Tuskegee Airmen and share their experiences from their time in the Air Force.