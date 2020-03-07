Annie Daniel Sweeps the General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award

A Thunderbolt recently earned the General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award for her exceptional efforts implementing new training to enhance Luke’s vehicle fleet, private organization, and information technology programs.

Annie Daniel, 56th Force Support Squadron resource management flight chief at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., won the Air Education and Training Command-level award, which identifies individuals at an installation who have innovated changes that enhance overall operational support.

“Diversity and talent management was the enabler that inspired changes throughout our flight,” said Daniel. “The ability to match staff members with tasks complimenting their personality has been the key to a lot of our successful changes.”

Daniel explained when she started working in the flight, she saw her flight’s recommendations on ways to increase performance by improving accountability, critical thinking and communication. She created new procedures for the flight to begin communicating their expectations and holding each other accountable to implement the new processes.

“The vehicle fleet program has reinvigorated the pride we have in maintaining our government property,” said Daniel. “The impact to the base private organization program has been awesome as we have truly cleaned up a fatigued program [and] improved our FSS facilities with the latest technology, increasing bandwidth and relieving the strain on our network.”

These new processes have not only affected the resource management flight but FSS as a whole.

“The impact of this award on the entire squadron has been jubilation,” said Louis Vance, Force Support Squadron deputy to the commander. “Annie handles all of our resources. We have 500 plus employees and Annie impacts each and every one of these people in one way or another.”

Daniel inspired FSS to continue to innovate processes and encourage Airmen to continue creating new ideas and improvements.

“Team FSS has been fired up over this award and they’re excited for the future in making more changes to support the 56th Fighter Wing and Mission Support Group missions,” said Daniel. “Innovation is about introducing new ideas or ways of doing things and that is exactly what the team will continue to strive for.”