Special adviser to Sen. McSally visits Luke

Lt. Col. Thomas Hayes, 61st Fighter Squadron commander (left), describes an F-35A Lightning II’s capabilities to Laura Odato, Special Adviser for Military Policy to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, during a tour Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Odato toured the 61st FS and other Luke facilities to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission. Luke hosts tours to showcase aircraft capabilities, provide insight on its operations and mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.









Lt. Col. Thomas Hayes, 61st Fighter Squadron commander (left), explains the F-35A Lightning II’s components to Laura Odato, Special Adviser for Military Policy to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, during a tour Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Odato toured Luke to learn about Luke’s mission and engage with the Community Initiatives Team. Luke hosts tours to showcase aircraft capabilities, provide insight on its operations and mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.









Laura Odato, Special Adviser for Military Policy to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona (right) and Lt. Col. Thomas Hayes, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, walk around an F-35A Lightning II during a distinguished visitor tour Feb. 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Odato toured the 61st FS and Child Development Center to learn about Luke’s mission and engage with the Community Initiatives Team. Luke hosts tours to showcase aircraft capabilities, provide insight on its operations and mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.