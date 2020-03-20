Luke announces first positive COVID-19 cases, upgrades HPCON

Two individuals from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., were confirmed positive March 18 with novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Due to the actions of healthcare providers at the 56th Medical Group, the members and their families have been isolated in their home since first showing symptoms,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “I ask all of you to remain calm as we work to safeguard our Airmen and families and preserve combat capabilities.”

Luke’s Health Protection Condition (HPCON) has changed to BRAVO. Airmen and families are encouraged to increase public health vigilance associated with COVID-19. In an effort to provide weekend coverage, the 56th Medical Group is going to be open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for COVID-19 related concerns. Personnel are directed to contact the central appointment line to schedule an appointment at 623-856-2273. For after duty hours, members should contact the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273.

Military members can expect delays at the gate, as additional measures are implemented and gate hours and access are modified.

In addition, to allow uniformed military members time to obtain needed essentials and supplies, Luke is implementing Early Bird hours at the BX and Commissary.

Beginning next week and until further notice, every Tuesday and Thursday the commissary will be limited to military uniformed members (to include those on orders), families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program, and families of deployed members from 8-10 a.m. and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service main store will be limited from 8-9 a.m.

Leadership is encouraging everyone to continue following the necessary precautions outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical group.

“We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Canterbury said. “During this time, your mental health is just as important as your physical health. I know this situation can cause stress on our Airmen and families as we transition to this new normal. Please ensure you are taking care of yourself and don’t suffer in silence. Stay in communication with friends, co-workers and supervisors to share your thoughts and concerns.”

For more information regarding COVID-19 at Luke AFB, visit https://www.luke.af.mil/COVID-19/ and follow the base Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Luke56thFW/ for up-to-date information.