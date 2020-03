The Commissary at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has designated 9-11 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday, specifically for active duty airmen, spouses of deployed service members, and families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program.

This change allows people in those categories ample access to the store.

Additionally, effective March 19, the Defense Commissary Agency halted regular ‘early bird’ shopping hours at all stores to allow staff to clean and re-stock.