Frontline defenders of COVID-19

Staff Sgt. Tyler Michaud (left), 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance, receives a temperature reading from Senior Airman Samantha Hulse, 56th Medical Group technician, before entering the medical group March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG is screening every patient before entering the medical building to ensure they don’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at Luke AFB.









Airman 1st Class Gloria Carrera (right), 56th Medical Group technician, sanitizes medical equipment following a COVID-19 test on a patient March 23, 2020, at the Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG is administering tests for Luke AFB members who have symptoms of COVID-19 to help diagnose the cases early-on. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at Luke AFB.









Airman 1st Class Gloria Carrera (center), 56th Medical Group technician, conducts a COVID-19 mouth swab test on a patient March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG is administering tests for Luke AFB members who have symptoms of COVID-19 to help identify patients who may be positive for the coronavirus disease 2019. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at Luke AFB.









Airman 1st Class Gloria Carrera (right), 56th Medical Group technician, conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG utilizes drive-thru services as a preventative measure to help identify and reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases on base. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at Luke AFB.









Maj. Chineta Harris, 56th Medical Group population health care integrator, poses for a portrait March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. At the front lines of the COVID-19 global pandemic, medical technicians care for potentially ill patients more than 60 hours a week. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at Luke AFB.