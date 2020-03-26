Maintainers continue mission through minimal manning

Maintainers take a work break March 23, 2020, while efforts to curtail the coronavirus have reduced manning levels at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. As a measure to combat COVID-19, units across Luke AFB transitioned to minimal manning to implement social distancing and preventative health measures while ensuring the safety of the Airmen as they continue to successfully accomplish Luke’s mission. In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Luke’s mission continues to ensure the Air Force can continue achieving national security objectives.









