Luke Air Force Base increases health protection condition

Due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the United States, the Secretary of Defense directed all Air Force installations to increase their Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Charlie on March 26, 2020.

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., accomplished this change immediately following the announcement.

HPCON Charlie coincides with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warning level 3, and Luke is already implementing these force health protection measures including strict hygiene, social distancing, maximize telework, and postponing or cancelling non-essential activities.

Under HPCON Charlie, Luke AFB will continue to execute missions in support of national defense and will maintain facilities including Commissary, Base Exchange, Shoppette, Postal Services, Military Treatment Facilities and Pharmacies, and other services required. However, additional restrictions may be instituted in the future as needed.

If you develop flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to areas considered high-risk, contact your health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.

The most updated information is available on the Luke AFB Facebook page: @Luke56thFW and the Luke AFB COVID-19 page. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For questions, please call the Luke AFB Public Affairs Office at 623-856-6011.







