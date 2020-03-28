Weather Airmen keep their eyes on the sky

Staff Sgt. Alexander Lopez, 56th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, uses a Kestrel weather meter to evaluate the weather conditions March 18, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Kestrel captures air temperature, pressure, wind speed and more. Weather Airmen assist in Luke’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen by monitoring weather conditions which help determine flying operations.





Staff Sgt. Alexander Lopez, 56th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, calls lightning within 25 nautical miles across the base to different squadrons March 18, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Weather Airmen assess environmental conditions on radars that display precipitation of rain, snow and more. Weather Airmen assist in Luke’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen by monitoring weather conditions which help determine flying operations.





Staff Sgt. Alexander Lopez, 56th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, points out lightning within 25 nautical miles of the base March 18, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The LTRaX lightning tracking software assesses storm intensity within five, 25 and 35 miles from Luke. Weather Airmen assist in Luke’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen by monitoring weather conditions which help determine flying operations.