Flying mission continues at Luke AFB

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron taxis down a runway March 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. There are 77 F-16s assigned at Luke, which allows Luke to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. Since implementing preventative health measures for Coronavirus Disease 2019, the base has reduced flying hours and implemented minimum manning measures to maximize health precautions designed to protect personnel while balancing the Department of Defense’s sustained requirement for trained pilots to achieve national security objectives.















An F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron takes off March 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke is the U.S. Air Force’s largest fighter wing, which is responsible for training future F-16 and F-35 Lighting II pilots to help meet the demand of fighter pilots needed around the world. Since 1941, Luke AFB has graduated more than 61,000 fighter pilots.















An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing taxis while an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron takes off March 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 100 F-16 and F-35 aircraft are assigned at Luke to ensure the training of future U.S. and foreign partner nation fighter pilots. Since implementing preventative health measures for Coronavirus Disease 2019, the base has reduced flying hours and implemented minimum manning measures to maximize health precautions designed to protect personnel while balancing the Department of Defense’s sustained requirement for trained pilots to achieve national security objectives.