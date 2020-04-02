Honeywell expands face mask production, adding capabilities in Phoenix

On March 30, Honeywell announced that it is adding manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company’s Phoenix expansion, coupled with previously announced new production in Rhode Island, will allow Honeywell to produce more than 20 million N95 disposable masks monthly to combat COVID-19 in the United States. New manufacturing equipment to support the effort will arrive in Phoenix beginning this week.

“We at Honeywell are proud of our role in providing essential equipment to the first responders and medical professionals we are relying on during this crisis,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer. “We have moved quickly to expand our production capacity for N95 masks globally and are pleased to announce our second new U.S. manufacturing line to supply the Strategic National Stockpile.”

Honeywell anticipates that the new mask production line in Phoenix will create more than 500 new jobs in Arizona. The company has already begun recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers on the site. This announcement brings the total number of U.S. jobs created by Honeywell’s new mask manufacturing capabilities to more than 1,000.

The N95 face masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to contribute to the American stockpile for use to support health, safety and emergency response workers. The Phoenix facility will prioritize fulfilling the U.S. government’s procurement, but it will also have the capacity to produce face masks for U.S. states and American healthcare and emergency response organizations.

Honeywell’s production expansion will also support additional American businesses, including industrial equipment providers and raw materials suppliers. The company is collaborating with state and local officials to ramp up production efforts and support hiring and training.

Honeywell’s Phoenix Engines campus is one of the company’s largest, and since 1950 has been dedicated to the design and manufacture of propulsion engines and auxiliary power units for a variety of commercial and military aircraft. The facility will continue its aircraft technology manufacturing operations alongside the new protective gear production.

Honeywell is an industry-leading provider of intelligent safety solutions and personal protective equipment that help organizations keep their workers safe and healthy on the job. The company’s offerings include hazardous gas detectors, safety software solutions and personal protective equipment such as face masks, goggles, respirators, protective footwear, and industrial face shields.