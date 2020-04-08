Vehicle Maintenance initiatives during COVID-19

Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Vincent Mirigliano, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, checks the oil of a returned vehicle March 30, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from the Vehicle Maintenance Flight inspect all returned vehicles thoroughly to ensure oil quality, tire pressure, and other mileage-specific inspection requirements are achieved. Squadrons on base are following preventative health measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance from the Secretary of Defense to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019.











Airman 1st Class Vincent Mirigliano, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, sanitizes the interior of a vehicle March 30, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Vehicle Maintenance Flight has implemented procedures due to Coronavirus Disease 2019, allowing customers to return vehicles without having to stay for the inspection minimize the spread of COVID-19 while prioritizing the sanitation of vehicles. Squadrons on base are following preventative health measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance from the Secretary of Defense to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019.









