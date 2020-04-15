Arizona National Guard serves residents of Yavapai County

Advertisement

Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered more than 550 boxes of groceries April 14, 2020 for residents of Yavapai County, Ariz. at a local food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.















Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered more than 550 boxes of groceries April 14, 2020 for residents of Yavapai County, Ariz. at a local food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.















Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered more than 550 boxes of groceries April 14, 2020 for residents of Yavapai County, Ariz. at a local food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.















Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered more than 550 boxes of groceries April 14, 2020 for residents of Yavapai County, Ariz. at a local food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.















Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered more than 550 boxes of groceries April 14, 2020 for residents of Yavapai County, Ariz. at a local food bank in Cottonwood, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.