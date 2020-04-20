Propelling fire into readiness

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters perform training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2020. The 355 CES Fire Protection Services Flight conduct a variety of exercises to include live fire, medical and other situational training.















