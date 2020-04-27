Face masks of Luke AFB

Advertisement

Staff Sgt. Alexandra Haytasingh, 944th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, shops for groceries April 16, 2020, in the Commissary at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. As of April 10, the Commissary and Base Exchange require store employees and customers to wear a face covering to enter, work or shop in the stores to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense recommendations, Luke AFB is continuing to implement procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.















Senior Airman Jeremy Conway, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, lifts weights April 16, 2020, in the Bryant Fitness Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fitness center is open to active-duty members only and requires attendees to wear face masks while in the weight room. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and Department of Defense guidance, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus Disease 2019.















Master Sgt. Alex Goreski, 944th Security Forces Squadron Active Guard Reserve security forces senior, shops in the Commissary April 16, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Commissary and Base Exchange have implemented procedures to encourage social distancing and preventative health practices, including marking the floor every six feet with tape to maintain separation at lines for cash registers and requiring people to use face masks. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense recommendations, Luke AFB has implemented procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.















Airman 1st Class Darian Thompson, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, poses for a portrait April 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. Eleven Airmen helped pack 1,440 boxes of emergency food supplies which were distributed to more than 600 nonprofit organizations in Arizona. While volunteering, Airmen followed preventative health measures to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019.









