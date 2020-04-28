Airmen volunteer to pack food boxes at food bank

Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Kenneth McKenzie, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, assembles a box April 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Airmen helped pack 1,440 boxes with emergency food supplies for community members. While volunteering, Airmen practiced social distancing to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019.















Airman 1st Class Aubrey Smith, 56th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, carries cans of soup April 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Eleven Luke Air Force Base Airmen volunteered to pack 1,440 boxes of emergency food supplies for distribution to nonprofit organizations in Arizona. All of the volunteers practiced social distancing to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 while working together to help the community.















Airman 1st Class Darian Thompson, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, assembles a box for emergency food supplies April 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Eleven Luke Air Force Base Airmen helped pack more 1,440 boxes in a two-hours. All of the volunteers practiced social distancing to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 while working together to support the community.









