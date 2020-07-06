Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 2020

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. July 2020

Hello, Fighter Country Friends – thanks for checking out the July 2020 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! We have a nice bit of eye candy on our cover for you in advance of the July 4th weekend – check out the sweet paint job on this 425th Fighter Squadron F-16, as it comes in for a smooth landing at Luke! Click on the link below for a close-up look at this and much more news in your free digital copy of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lmji/

Here are some more highlights from our July issue:

• Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass named 19th CMSAF: page 1

• Racial disparity in the Air Force to be reviewed: page 3

• Luke promotes healthy lifestyles and work sites: page 4

• Airman Leadership School adapts to COVID-19 restrictions: page 6

• Luke Chapel Back-to-School bash: page 7

• At Ease is back! – Luke Events supplement, last 4 pages

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting July 2nd. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews