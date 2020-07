Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Nicolas Hussong, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, uses ratchet straps to tie down an unserviceable golf cart to a forklift June 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Ground transportation Airmen delivered the unserviceable golf cart to the LRS Disposal Services to be properly discarded. Ground transportation Airmen transport personnel, supplies and munitions to units around base.