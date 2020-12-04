Thunderbolt Digital Edition – December 2020

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. December 2020

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition

Hello, everyone and thanks for checking out the December 2020 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our cover story this month features groundbreaking work taking place at the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron F-35A Lightning II armament shop, at Luke AFB. Airmen there are building a capability the Air Force may benchmark to store and maintain alternate mission equipment for the F-35’s weapons system. It’s important work, and Luke personnel are leading the way – click on the link below for the full story, and much more news in the latest digital edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

Military “ghosts” of Christmases past: page 2

South Korean immigrant finds future in the Air Force: page 3

Reserve citizen Airmen hold first Load Crew Competition: page 6

Civil Engineer Airmen – hard at work, down and dirty: pages 8 & 9

Main base gate access changes: page 10

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting December 6th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Have a happy and safe holiday season! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt