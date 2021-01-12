Thunderbolt Digital Edition – January 2021

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 2021

Hello, everyone and thanks for checking out the January 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! We’re sure the photo collage on our cover grabs your attention, and sets the tone for our Year In Review edition – a great collection of things you’ll actually WANT to remember about 2020! From people who inspired us; to community events and encouragement, to Fighter Country achievements and partnerships – we have it all for you right here. Click on the link below for a look back at the year in words and pictures in the latest digital edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cteg/

Here are some highlights from our January issue:

The People of Luke AFB: page 2

How Fighter Country adapted to 2020: page 3

Luke Competes – the best of the best: page 4

Luke Air Force Base’s enduring history: page 5

Luke’s international partnerships: page 6

Team Luke hard at work : pages 8 & 9

Luke’s civilian airmen: page 10

Aircraft of Luke: page 12

Chaplain’s reflections on a challenging year: page 13

All waiting for you, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting Jan. 8th.