Thunderbolt Digital Edition – February 2021

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello, everyone and thanks for checking out the February 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Fighter Country’s own Maj. Kevin Hawkins and 1st Lt. Daniel Treece are amongst the finalists named for this year’s Spark Tank competition. Hawkins, Treece and teammate Dylan Kerr of Arizona State University developed the Next Gen Debrief, a concept that utilizes augmented reality systems to create a shared environment in which mission participants debrief in a virtual scene, projected into their current environment. Congrats to the Luke AFB / ASU team for their outstanding combined effort – now to see who gets bragging rights and the trophy! We have this story and much more for you in this week’s publication. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/utrt/

Here are some highlights from our February issue:

Thunderbolt Spark Cell ignites Airmen innovation: page 1

Key Spouse Program provides critical support to families: page 2

Photo feature – Luke F-16s and F-35s train daily : page 3

F-35A, B-2 conduct joint training mission: page 5

Luke reinforces TFI with DoD-level maintenance award: page 6

Feature – New RTT initiative creates combat-ready F-16 crew chiefs: pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting Feb. 5th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt