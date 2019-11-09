VASNHS to host VA dementia fair

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Dementia Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This will be an informational event, with VA professionals and community partners leading discussions regarding dementia and associated disabilities as well as hands-on activities like yoga. Dementia professionals will be on site to answer questions relating to diagnosis, treatment options, caregiver support and long-term care options.

Community partners in attendance include:

Nevada Senior Services– Adult day care, caregiver support

Alzheimer’s Association– Support groups

Cleveland Clinic– Research support groups

Visiting Angels– Senior companion in-home support

Aging & Disabled Services– Programs for seniors

VASNHS is located at 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas.