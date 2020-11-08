National Security Adviser visits Team Nellis

Advertisement

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, observes the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 30, 2020. O’Brien learned about the role of the F-22s and other fifth generation aircraft and the capabilities that make them essential to defending national security.











Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, greets National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 30, 2020. During the visit, Airmen showcased Nellis’ aircraft and assets that enable them to train current and future warfighters.











National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Nellis Air Force Base leadership depart the flight line prior to beginning an immersion tour at Nellis AFB, Nev., Oct. 30, 2020. O’Brien and Mike Lee, Utah’s U.S. Senator, visited Team Nellis to understand how the training, testing and tactics Airmen lead and utilize impact the Air Force’s warfighting capabilities.











Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien discuss the differences between laser and precision-guided munitions during a site visit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 30, 2020. O’Brien and Mike Lee, Utah’s U.S. Senator, interacted with Airmen one-on-one and were briefed on how they support the Air Force mission to train the best warfighters worldwide from an Airmen’s perspective.











Airmen from the 57th Wing provide National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Mike Lee, Utah’s U.S. Senator, with an overview of their daily mission and operations that support the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 30, 2020. During their visit, O’Brien and Lee were given a chance to understand how Nellis AFB fits into the overall national security mission and provides premier support.









