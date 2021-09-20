aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Nellis POW/MIA ceremony honors veterans

by by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie
Former Prisoner of War Eugene Ramos sits in front of the ceremonial wreath during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021. Ramos is a Korean War veteran who was captured by Chinese forces in 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

Leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., honored fellow service members during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action recognition ceremony Sept. 17, 2021e.

Former Prisoners of War are honored during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021. There are 83,114 service members still missing from conflicts throughout U.S. history, including from World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

National POW/MIA Day serves to remember those who were captured during battle or who are still unaccounted for and is observed on the third Friday of every September. During the ceremony, four former POWs were recognized: Eugene Ramos, Vince Shank, Marvin Carter and Dean Whitaker.

“Today is a day where the nation pauses to remember our brothers and sisters in arms who answered the call of duty and never returned home,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “But while we are honoring them today, we always remember.”

Currently, there are 83,114 service members still missing from conflicts throughout U.S. history, including from World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.

“We will never stop working to bring home those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said

Dyer. “May we never forget to honor those who cannot be here with us today.”

Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, delivers a speech honoring service members during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021. Dyer emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of our POWs and MIAs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and four former prisoners of war salute the ceremonial wreath during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021. During the ceremony, four former POWs were recognized: Eugene Ramos, Vince Shank, Marvin Carter and Dean Whitaker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
Flowers are placed on the ceremonial wreath during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 17, 2021. National POW/MIA Day serves to remember those who were captured during battle or who are still unaccounted for and is observed on the third Friday of every September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
