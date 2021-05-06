Nellis hosts mutli-capable Airmen training to increase airpower capabilities

Advertisement

Senior Airman Logan McClellan, 66th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, fires an M240 machine gun during multi-capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.











Airman in different career fields from the 58th Rescue Squadron (RQS) and 66th RQS learn how to properly use a smoke grenade during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.











Staff Sgt. Erik Carlson, pararescueman assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron, instructs Airmen on how to properly use a smoke grenade during the Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.











Capt. Carter Tisdale, flight doctor assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, trains Airmen on tactical combat casualty care skills during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During this training, the instructors focused on the first few hours of medical care the Airmen might need to provide for injured personnel as the first responders in a deployed environment while under fire.











Airmen participating in Multi-Capable Airman training practice providing care under fire during an exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. During this training, the instructors focused on the first few hours of medical care the Airmen might need to provide to injured personnel as the first responders in a deployed environment while under fire.











Master Sgt. James Burns, 99th Security Forces noncommissioned officer in charge of training, briefs an Airman on tactical procedures during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.











Senior Airman Evan Havel, 58th Rescue Squadron cyber transport journeyman, looks down the scope of an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during Multi-Capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 28, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.











An Airman participating in Multi-Capable Airman training provides cover during an exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. During this training, the instructors focused on the first few hours of medical care the Airmen might need to provide to injured personnel as the first responders in a deployed environment while under fire.











Airman from different career fields from the 58th Rescue Squadron and 66th RQS walk to take a group photo after completing multi-capable Airmen training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 30, 2021. During training, Airmen practiced their basic combatant skills, weapons reloading, heavy weapons familiarization and base defense skills.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact