Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 1, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the October 1st issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., honored fellow service members during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action recognition ceremony Sept. 17, 2021. There are 83,114 service members still missing from conflicts throughout U.S. history, including from World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. “We will never stop working to bring home those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing Commander. We have coverage of this ceremony and much more news for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Some service members to get temporary increase in housing allowance: page 4

Now is the time to renew your ID cards: page 5

Photo Feature: Nellis 820th Red Horse Squadron joins Task Force-Holloman: page 6

VA offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised individuals: page 8

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 1st. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.