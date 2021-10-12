aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Congratulations to the Diamondback of the week!

by Aerotech News & Review

This week’s Diamondback of the Week comes from the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Senior Airman Elizabeth Swavely oversees the Cardiopulmonary Administration Services unit as their noncommissioned officer in charge. In the past quarter, she’s increased patient load by 30 percent. Additionally, as a Military Health #Genesis expert, Swavely trained five members on the new electronic health record system alongside tracking timecards for over 70 personnel. Finally, as the Patient Safety Officer, Swavely surpassed the National Patient Safety Board’s goal of 95 percent every month she has held the position.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nellis’ health level now at...
 By Aerotech News and wire reports
Nellis fire department promoting safety...
 By NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.
F-35A completes milestone test with...
 By by 1st Lt Lindsey Heflin
Team Vance wins overall in...
 By 2nd Lt. Alyssa Letts
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit