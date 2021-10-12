Congratulations to the Diamondback of the week!

This week’s Diamondback of the Week comes from the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Senior Airman Elizabeth Swavely oversees the Cardiopulmonary Administration Services unit as their noncommissioned officer in charge. In the past quarter, she’s increased patient load by 30 percent. Additionally, as a Military Health #Genesis expert, Swavely trained five members on the new electronic health record system alongside tracking timecards for over 70 personnel. Finally, as the Patient Safety Officer, Swavely surpassed the National Patient Safety Board’s goal of 95 percent every month she has held the position.